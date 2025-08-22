Tech Ethicist Tristan Harris Warns of A.I. Dangers Without Global Cooperation

Play video content TMZ.com

If the world doesn't get its act together on A.I. -- and, all at the same time -- we're all gonna be screwed ... that's the no-BS warning tech ethicist Tristan Harris is dropping on us.

Harris was on "TMZ Live" Friday telling us the U.S. and China's A.I. arms race has countries around the world pumping out tech at breakneck speed, but he says that's a bad flex.

Instead, he says the real race should be over who can actually regulate A.I. -- but doing that is going to require the whole world teaming up.

No easy task, for sure, but Tristan says there's good news -- the world did this before ... way back in 1987, when 139 countries joined forces to successfully fix Earth's ozone hole.

He says we gotta run back that playbook now to rein in artificial intelligence.

Tristan said the U.S. and China both stand to benefit from keeping the technology beast in-check ... 'cause nobody wants bots leveling up while humans spiral down.