Amy Klobuchar Calls for More Regulation on 'Horrible' Deepfake Vids

Senator Amy Klobuchar is waging war against artificial intelligence after falling victim to a "horrible" and misleading deepfake ... in which she appeared to comment on Sydney Sweeney's "perfect titties."

We talked to the U.S. Senator from Minnesota Thursday on "TMZ Live," and she explained how the now-viral video was so much more than a mere prank. As she told us, people online were actually being duped by the altered video ... a reality that's left her concerned.

Klobuchar admitted the video looks pretty legit, given it was doctored footage from a real July committee hearing. Of course, the things she said in the viral video were nowhere near reality -- the senator was actually tackling citizens' privacy, and not Sydney's cleavage, that day.

Sen. Klobuchar says the responsibility of A.I. regulation should fall on the big tech companies' shoulders, especially when it comes to non-consensual porn ... citing a new bill passed that forces social media platforms to intervene.