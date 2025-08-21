Sydney Sweeney Calls Out Female Fans Over Bathwater Soap Hate

Sydney Sweeney is coming out swinging against her haters for her bathwater soap ... calling out female fans for perpetuating a double standard.

The actress reacted to the soap saga in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, where she remained unapologetic for her Bathwater Bliss drop ... which sold out in seconds and is currently bringing in thousands for those reselling the product.

In Sydney's POV, most of the hate she received for the soap was from her female fans ... which she found "interesting," given this same demographic voiced a desire to buy up Jacob Elordi's bathwater after that spicy "Saltburn" scene.

Sydney even made it clear she has no plans to slow down her out-of-the-box business ideas ... telling WSJ she is thinking "very" strategically about her investments.

It's safe to say it's been a controversial summer for Sydney ... the "Euphoria" star also found herself in hot water for her contentious American Eagle ad.

ICYMI ... Sydney's "Great Jeans" ad was blasted for seemingly promoting white-supremacy ideology -- though, American Eagle later defended the spot, saying it was being misconstrued. Everyone from Lizzo to President Donald Trump has weighed in on the drama ... making it clear her bathwater saga pales in comparison.