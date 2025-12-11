Mariah Carey Worn Colombian Emerald & Diamond Necklace Expected to go For $600k at Auction

Mariah Carey's emerald and diamond necklace will make you "Obsessed" ... but, you'll need to dole out big money if you're hoping to gift it this holiday season.

The impressive piece gained international recognition when the singer-songwriter wore it during her Christmas Holiday Special.

The necklace is made from 18K gold with dozens of diamonds running in a circle around the long loop, which once circled Mariah's neck.

The centerpiece contains three massive Colombian emeralds ... carrying a combined weight of nearly 60 carats. The diamonds are 55 carats on their own ... so, this necklace isn't for the faint of heart or the weak of neck!

That might be a bit of an exaggeration, since the 16.5-inch-long piece actually weighs less than a pound ... but, with all the drip, you've certainly gotta keep your back straight to show off.

BTW ... Mariah isn't the only star to wear the piece. Connie Nielsen -- perhaps best known for playing Lucilla in "Gladiator" -- also wore the necklace when she presented the "Best Costuming" Oscar at the Academy Awards in March.

The necklace is being appraised at $595,000 ... and the bidding starts Saturday, with a mandatory minimum bid of $75,000.