Justin Bieber's 1968 Cadillac Used In 'Peaches' Video Hits Auction

Sweet Deal If You Can Afford It!!!

Justin Bieber’s ride from his smash-hit "Peaches" music video -- the 1968 Cadillac Coupe DeVille -- is hittin' the auction block ... and it sure ain’t cheap.

The iconic whip is up on Gotta Have Rock & Roll with a minimum bid of $110K -- and the auction runs till Dec. 5 ... peachy perfect if your wallet can keep up!

The car was featured all over Bieber's vid where he drove it and danced on it -- racking up 826M views and almost 2B streams. Impressive.

On top of that, it's in great condition with a fresh paint job, giving it a brand-new feel, and only 30K miles ... making it a must-have for any serious collector.