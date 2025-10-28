Justin Bieber Quotes Jesus ... Thinking About Another Woman Counts As Cheating
Justin Bieber Getting Angry At A Man Same As Killing Him!!!
Justin Bieber is in full-on Jesus mode --- dropping his hot take on what really counts as cheating -- and his definition is stirring up serious drama online!
The singer -- married to Hailey Bieber since 2018 -- got real on a Twitch livestream Monday, quoting Jesus’ words, "If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same as actually doing it" ... adding that even a split-second thought basically counts as adultery.
Justin kept his religious musings going, saying showing anger toward someone is the same as killing them -- then cracked a joke that by that logic, he’d racked up like 10 "kills" just this week.
The hot take split the internet -- with some saying a passing thought and actually acting on it are two totally different things. Others chimed in that Justin’s take sets an impossible bar -- though plenty of girls probably love the idea.
This comes after a year where the chatter about trouble in paradise in his love life was rife ... especially when Hailey ditched her ring earlier this year.
But the couple’s been flooding socials with PDA lately ... proof Justin’s feeling happy, healthy, and more than ready to play relationship guru!