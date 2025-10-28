Justin Bieber Quotes Jesus ... Thinking About Another Woman Counts As Cheating

Getting Angry At A Man Same As Killing Him!!!

Justin Bieber is in full-on Jesus mode --- dropping his hot take on what really counts as cheating -- and his definition is stirring up serious drama online!

The singer -- married to Hailey Bieber since 2018 -- got real on a Twitch livestream Monday, quoting Jesus’ words, "If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same as actually doing it" ... adding that even a split-second thought basically counts as adultery.

Justin kept his religious musings going, saying showing anger toward someone is the same as killing them -- then cracked a joke that by that logic, he’d racked up like 10 "kills" just this week.

The hot take split the internet -- with some saying a passing thought and actually acting on it are two totally different things. Others chimed in that Justin’s take sets an impossible bar -- though plenty of girls probably love the idea.

This comes after a year where the chatter about trouble in paradise in his love life was rife ... especially when Hailey ditched her ring earlier this year.