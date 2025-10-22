Justin Bieber Shoots Hoops on First Twitch Live Stream
Justin Bieber's first Twitch live stream is shaping up to be a slam dunk ... 'cause he showed off his basketball prowess during his debut on the popular platform.
The singer-songwriter fired up his account for the first time Wednesday ... and, it captured him enjoying a shootaround with some pals -- tossing the rock up toward the basket.
When they finished with that, Bieber took to playing some pool ... so, it looks like the dude's in a gaming mood while hanging with his buddies in what appears to be a large warehouse -- complete with a ramp for skating.
Bieber's usually playing some kinda sport with his pals. Remember, just last week the guy played both basketball and indoor soccer ... putting away a wild shot in the latter of the two.
ICYMI ... Bieber kicked a futsal -- a smaller soccer ball used in the indoor version of the game -- through a basketball hoop from around half-court.
Spectators at SRGN Studios in Los Angeles went totally crazy for the shot ... and, Justin himself looked pretty stoked on his lucky make too.
Head over to Justin's Twitch ... 'cause he may make a shot just as crazy in any number of the games he and his boys may end up playing!