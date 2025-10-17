Justin Bieber Wows Crowd With Deep Three-Pointers In Basketball Game

Play video content TMZSports.com

Justin Bieber was "poppin' his s***" on the hardwood Thursday night ... showing off his unlimited range in another basketball game!!

JB and Team SKYLRK took on Master P's son, Hercy Miller, and LRG as part of The League at SRGN Studios in Los Angeles ... and the "Bad Honey" crooner had the folks in attendance going nuts throughout the contest with his deep three-point shots.

While Bieber's team ultimately lost in a 107-88 result, the vibes were high with the 31-year-old papa ... as he chopped it up with teammates, opponents and VIP guests with a big grin on his face.

It wasn't all great -- at one point, JB pulled up from deep and accidentally hit the rafters with his attempt. Hey, it happens to all of us.

He didn't seem fazed one bit about his wife's comments that raised eyebrows earlier in the day ... when Hailey seemingly shaded his ex, Selena Gomez, by saying she doesn't consider the Rare Beauty founder any sort of competition -- despite the two being in the same line of work.

It seems like Hailey wasn't present to watch her man do his thing on the court ... either that, or she managed to keep a super low profile.

Bieber on the hardwood is nothing new -- as we previously reported, he went up against his old team, Nahmias, earlier this month ... and had spectators in a frenzy whenever he touched the rock.