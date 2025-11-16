Justin Bieber Hurts Ribs in Electric Skateboard Fail
Old man Bieber? Justin's age may finally be catching up to him ... he revealed a wipeout on his skateboard left him in serious pain.
The 31-year-old pop star complained, "My ribs hurt so f***ing bad, bro," during a 4-hour Twitch livestream Thursday, where he explained he had a rough landing on his hip after tumbling from his Onewheel electric skateboard.
He added, "That s***, bro, is hurting me bad, bro. I'm trying to play it cool, bro. This s*** is f***ing with me."
According to the "Peaches" singer, he can't do hardly anything without feeling pain from the injury -- that includes singing, and even laughing.
But he's a trooper! He pushed through a live rehearsal for the 2026 Coachella Music Festival regardless.
Thankfully the festival isn't until April, so he should be all healed up by then.
Feel better, Justin!