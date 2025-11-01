Justin and Hailey Bieber's Incredible Costumes for Halloween 2025

Justin and Hailey Bieber are proving their love is as 'incredible' as ever ... dressing up as the fam from "The Incredibles!"

The Bieber bunch was decked out in head-to-toe gear from the animated Disney movie for their Halloween costume this year, with with Hailey as Elastigirl, Justin as Mr. Incredible and their 1-year-old son Jack as Jack-Jack.

Justin dropped a batch of photos showing the whole fam striking some seriously epic poses to show off their 'fits, continuing to keep Jack's face away from the cam.

The internet is loving their family costume, though it's no surprise they went all-out. Remember last year, the fam dressed up as characters from "Kim Possible."

Hailey had teased Jack's costume on All Hallows’ Eve on her 'gram this year, showing him rocking one of his papa's most iconic outfits from when he was in his 'My World Tour' era ... adding the caption "Happy Halloween from JBB🎃🎃🎃💜."