Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Dress in 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Couples Costume

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are back with another spot-on couples costume for Halloween ... dressing up as Jack and Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas!"

The pair absolutely crushed their looks, with Kourt even rocking a wig to replicate Sally's ghoulish glow, and the Blink-182 drummer painting his entire head white to bring his costume to life.

The pair posted an on-theme video on Instagram to celebrate -- cruising down the street in a vintage black Chevy Impala convertible with "This is Halloween" playing from the 1993 film's soundtrack. It's not clear where they're heading ... perhaps to Halloween Town to visit some monster pals!

Kourtney and Travis are no strangers to a strong Halloween costume -- last year, they dressed up as Morticia and Gomez Addams of The Addams Family, and before that, transformed into Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice from the 1988 film.

