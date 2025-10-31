Denise Richards Sizzles as Playboy Bunny for Halloween

When It Comes To Halloween ...

Denise Richards is ready to do some serious party hopping this Halloween ... with the actress looking smokin' hot as a Playboy bunny!

In a series of snaps she dropped on IG ... Denise is rockin' a skin-tight classic bunny costume that shows off her assets.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's a fitting look for tonight ... since as you recall, DR posed for Playboy in the December 2004 issue, months after giving birth to daughter Sami.

And what better way to show off her breast revision surgery ... which she needed after she ruptured one on the intense reality show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

Richards said shortly after the surgery ... she's feeling more like herself again ... and, she was super ready to strip down to a 2-piece the next time bikini season rolls around!