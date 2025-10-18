Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Aaron Phypers Smiles With Woman After Bonding Out of Jail

Aaron Phypers All Smiles with Bail Bondswoman ... Right After Satisfying $200K Bond!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Aaron Phypers was all smiles after he bonded out of jail Friday night -- with his attractive bail bondswoman by his side -- and we've got a pic to prove it!

Check it out -- the estranged husband of Denise Richards is grinning as he poses with the beaming bondsman. He's well-dressed ... rocking dark jeans with a light blue button-down tucked in, plus a black suit jacket.

It's likely what he wore to court earlier that day -- we broke the news ... he was booked into the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Friday following a bitter courtroom clash with Denise.

His lawyer, Michael Finley, told TMZ his arrest is believed to be connected to the actress' allegations of physical abuse.

Aaron seemingly didn't break a sweat over his time in the clink ... bonding himself out just hours later around 9:30 PM after he satisfied a $200,000 bill.

And now ... his contentious divorce from Denise powers on.