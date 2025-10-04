Aaron Phyphers Appears to Buy Lottery Tickets Amid Financial Troubles

Might As Well Try the Lottery!!!

Aaron Phypers has filed docs to the court about his financial troubles amidst his messy divorce ... now, it looks like he's changing up his approach -- looking it hit it big with the lottery!

The estranged husband of Denise Richards walked into a liquor store in Calabasas earlier this week ... and, he walked out while holding a stack of red and white papers we're told are lottery tickets.

Check out the pics ... Phypers has a serious look on his face -- and certainly a lot on his mind.

We broke the story ... Phypers asked a judge to allow him access to a joint account he says he shares with Richards -- adding he needs $150K ASAP in order to "survive."

He says the amount he's asking for is only a very small percentage of the overall amounts in the accounts ... but, if he doesn't get them, he claims his family will be "evicted and homeless."

Cops were called to their home -- where Aaron is living with his family -- back in August when Richards showed up at the house to pick up a dog even though Phypers has a restraining order against her.