Denise Richards Plans to Call Ex Aaron Phypers’ Mom to Testify About Alleged Abuse

Denise Richards is planning to have her estranged husband Aaron Phypers and his mother grilled in court ... she wants them to testify about her allegations that he physically abused her.

There's a hearing coming up where Denise will argue why her temporary restraining order against Aaron should be turned into a permanent one ... and she just submitted her witness list.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Denise will call Aaron and his mother, Patricia Phypers, as witnesses.

Denise says Patricia will "testify regarding communications with [Denise] regarding abuse perpetrated on [Denise] by [Aaron]." She expects Patricia to spend an hour on the witness stand.

In the docs, Denise says she expects her own testimony to last around six hours about the alleged domestic violence she says she suffered at Aaron's hands ... and she says she expects Aaron to testify for about four hours.

Sources close to Aaron tell TMZ ... "Why wouldn't he testify ... he's got nothing to hide ... he never laid a hand on her. She's a liar. He filed for divorce on July 7, 2025 after Denise's repeated promises of ending her alleged yearlong affair."

The hearing is set for Monday ... and it's shaping up to be an explosive day in court.