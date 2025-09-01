Denise Richards Stuns Amid Divorce at 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' Screening

Denise Richards is proving she's unbothered and glowing brighter than ever -- stepping out amid her divorce to celebrate one of her most iconic roles, and she had her girls right by her side.

The actress hit the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles Saturday night for a special screening of her 1999 cult classic, "Drop Dead Gorgeous."

Denise looked radiant in a sleek black ensemble, and she had her daughters Sami and Eloise with her for the big night.

"About last night ... big thanks to @academymuseum for letting us relive the camp and chaos of #DropDeadGorgeous on the big screen! Rebecca Leeman would be so proud 👑🦢," Richards captioned the photo.

As you know ... Denise has been through the wringer recently -- accusing her estranged husband Aaron Phypers of abuse amid their contentious divorce. He's categorically denied ever abusing her.

Denise recently asked a judge to clear Aaron and his family out of their former home so she could recover some items from the house after she ended up talking to cops when trying to gain access once before.