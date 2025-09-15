Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Says She's Trying to Avoid Spousal Support With Abuse Claims

Aaron Phypers says Denise Richards is lying about him being a domestic abuser as a way to stop him from getting spousal support.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Aaron responds to Denise's request for a domestic violence restraining order and says, "I believe this entire domestic violence proceeding is merely a ruse to try to cut me off from being able to obtain spousal support."

Play video content Instagram / @deniserichards

Aaron filed for divorce in July and requested spousal support ... and Denise later accused him of domestic abuse, which he's repeatedly denied.

When Denise responded to Aaron's divorce petition, she requested spousal support from him, and sought to prevent the court from awarding Aaron spousal support from her. Aaron claims he has no money coming in.

Play video content TMZ.com

In the docs, Aaron claims Denise is trying to "harass" him with her spousal support request and adds ... "She is the one who has income and she should be paying support to me."

Aaron also claims he has evidence showing Denise won't stop calling him ... and he says it shows she's not afraid of him and is the aggressive one.

Play video content TMZ.com

Denise's estranged husband also claims she's attacked and harassed him several times ... and he says she even placed an AirTag tracker on his car.

He also referenced an August incident where cops were called to the home he was staying in with his folks ... he says Denise is lying about going to the home to pick up dogs, he says she didn't have room for the animals in her Corvette.

Play video content TMZ.com

Aaron also says Denise violently smashed his cell phone and then lied about it ... and he denies her claims that he took her laptop and phone. He says he took pictures of a computer screen she left open with messages between her and a man he claims she was planning an affair with.

Phypers says the other images Denise claims he took from her computer are photos he snapped as the primary photographer for her OnlyFans account.

And, get this ... Aaron says "Denise has extremely messy living habits, so it is not a surprise when she cannot find things."