Denise Richards Seeking Spousal Support From Aaron Phypers in Divorce

Denise Richards I Want Spousal Support From My Ex ... But He Claims No Income

By TMZ Staff
Published
Denise Richards wants her estranged husband Aaron Phypers to cut her a check for spousal support ... but it might be tough because he's already claimed he has no money coming in.

The actress just filed her response to Aaron's divorce petition ... and she's seeking spousal support from him, and seeking to prevent the court from awarding Aaron spousal support from her.

As we first reported ... Aaron filed for divorce back in July, and he said he had no income and wanted spousal support from Denise, estimating she was grossing over $250,000 a month from OnlyFans, brand deals, TV and appearances.

In her response, Denise does not list a date of separation ... she put down "TBD." Aaron had listed the date of separation as July 4 in his filing.

DIVORCE DRAMA CONTINUES!!!
TMZ.com

One thing the estranged couple can agree on ... irreconcilable differences are the reason for the split. That's not saying much, it's a boilerplate term most exes use.

Denise and Aaron didn't have any kids ... so no child custody or support to hash out ... but it looks like they're preparing for battle over spousal support.

Money talks!!!

