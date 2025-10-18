Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Out of Jail on $200K Bond

And just like that, Aaron Phypers is a free man! The estranged husband of Denise Richards swiftly bonded himself out of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Friday night after satisfying his $200,000 bond.

We broke the news -- he was arrested after a contentious court hearing in L.A. Friday afternoon on an outstanding warrant his lawyer, Michael Finley, told TMZ is believed to be connected to Denise's allegations of physical abuse.

Michael accused the whole thing of being a set up at the hands of Denise's legal team.

Aaron was bonded out just after 9:30 PM local time Friday evening.

No word from Aaron yet ... and the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star kept her lips sealed as she walked out of court after his arrest Friday.