TMZ Staff's Halloween 2025 Costumes

Our Pop Culture Costumes Go All Out!!!

It's officially Halloween -- which means it's time for TMZ to show off our all-out costumes, reppin' some of pop culture's most iconic moments, entertainment legends and more.

Clearly, our fearless leader Harvey understood the assignment ... dressing up as the redwood tree from Taylor Swift's song "Wood" all while wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey -- 'cause we know who Tay's talkin' about in the cheeky song!

We've even got a special Labubu for you -- and no, he's not up for grabs!

Check out the clip -- you'll see the array of characters that walked into our office to celebrate spooky season ... from Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez up in space to the characters of "Wicked" -- including the yellow brick road!

Play video content TMZ.com

It gets even better -- we've got a mix of characters from our favorite TV shows, such as "White Lotus" and "Succession," and movies, including "Sinners." And TMZ is standing on business with 2 Justin Biebers in the house ... and Bill Belichick -- though his loyal partner Jordon Hudson is MIA.

See our group shot ... you'll see a showgirl to represent Taylor's new album, a "Squid Games" doll and some familiar faces from "Happy Gilmore 2."