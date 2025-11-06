Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Bikini Snaps, Hubby Justin Drools in the Comments

Hailey Bieber’s serving major bikini bombshell energy -- and Justin? Let’s just say the man’s in full meltdown mode over his wife’s smokin' hot look!

The Rhode beauty boss blessed everyone’s feeds Thursday with a dump of sun-soaked snaps ... flaunting her killer figure in a series of teeny bikinis, including a few from Kendall Jenner’s beachy birthday bash.

But LBR, we’ve already given Kendall her moment ... this one’s all about Hailey, who totally stole the spotlight with those steamy shots.

And yep, Justin made a cameo too in one kissing pic ... also appearing in the comment section with a flirtatious, "Oh my f***in god".