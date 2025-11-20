Justin Bieber Helps Stranded Driver on the Side of the Road

Play video content TikTok/@bukumusic

Justin Bieber came through for a stranger who desperately needed a break ... pulling over to the side of the road to help a man who appeared to be stranded after his car broke down.

In a now-viral video, the man records himself venting about his rough patch ... saying he’s been “trying so hard in life” and he’s just trying to “make it like everyone else” after moving to a big city.

His red car is seen on the shoulder with its hood popped as traffic whizzes by. It's unclear where and when this all went down ... the video was first posted 6 days ago.

Suddenly … the man is stunned, saying, “I think Justin Bieber just stopped to help me.”

He’s in disbelief as Justin walks up -- seemingly after spotting him on the side of the road and pulling over. The man asks, “Are you Justin Bieber?” JB confirms, introduces himself, and daps him up.

They both say “I love you” and share a hug before Justin asks what happened to the car. The man starts to explain, saying, “My life is f***ed,” and cuts off the recording.