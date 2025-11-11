Hailey Bieber Says She Never Would've Sold Rhode for Less Than $1 Billion

It Was $1 Billion ... Or Hit the Rhode!!!

Talk about a girl boss! Hailey Bieber told GQ while she didn't necessarily plan to sell her brand Rhode earlier this year ... she was offered a price she couldn't refuse.

While some may have been surprised by Rhode's hefty $1 billion price tag, Hailey said she would never have sold it for anything less ... "I was just like, 'It's going to be this or I'm not doing it.'"

She added, "I was very determined that I wouldn't do it for anything under that."

Not only that ... Hailey said e.l.f. Beauty checked all the boxes for the ideal home for her company.

She gushed, "Everything that has happened with this brand has far eclipsed anything I could have ever dreamed of and hoped for."

That's an understatement ... she only founded the brand 3 years ago and today Sephora has reportedly been selling 3 Rhode products per second, according to WWD.

She admitted ... "I, personally, wasn't expecting that to be the result ... It just gives me even more gratitude for our customer and our fanbase."