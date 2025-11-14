Erewhon Removes Hailey Bieber’s Name From Famous Smoothie

Happy trails to the Hailey Bieber smoothie ... Erewhon has quietly stripped her name from the famous juice drink.

The upscale -- and super expensive -- grocery chain is no longer hawking a $20 Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie ... it's now just the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie ... and yes, it still costs an Andrew Jackson.

Erewhon's famous smoothie had featured Hailey's name since 2022 ... it was super popular and a status symbol around Los Angeles.

Unclear why Hailey's name is suddenly gone from the product ... but the Los Angeles Times reports multiple Erewhon locations removed her name from their menus, as far back as Oct. 17.

The smoothie is made from almond milk, strawberries, sea moss, and vanilla collagen ... and it's marketed as a drink that supports skin care.

Hailey's branded smoothie debuted in June 2022, and at the time, Erewhon said the smoothie would be around for "a limited time." Somewhere along the way, the Hailey Bieber smoothie became a staple, but it's no more.

HB still has a presence at Erewhon ... the store is selling Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Soft Serve Sundae ... it's about half the price of the smoothie at $10.50.