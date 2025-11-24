Justin Bieber Caught on Camera Relieving Himself in Golf Course Bushes

Justin Bieber took a pee after he hit the tee, watering the rough during a Sunday golf outing in Palm Springs.

In the leaked pics, the 2-time Grammy winner appeared to get caught with his fly open as he played a round.

He was reportedly seen sipping some IPAs beforehand ... which would certainly explain his need for immediate relief. As every golfer knows, there aren't a whole lot of porta-potties on the fairways of most courses.

The Biebs is an avid golfer with a rumored handicap of 10.2, according to AthlonSports.com, which is really good for an amateur.

Play video content TikTok/@bukumusic

This comes after Bieber helped a stranded driver in a video posted earlier this month.

"I think Justin Bieber just stopped to help me," the man said in the self-recorded clip. "Are you Justin Bieber?" he asked.

JB confirmed it was him, dapping the guy up.