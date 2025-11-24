Justin Bieber Caught on Camera Relieving Himself in Golf Course Bushes
Justin Bieber Piss Off!!! Pop Star Takes a Leak on Golf Course
Justin Bieber took a pee after he hit the tee, watering the rough during a Sunday golf outing in Palm Springs.
In the leaked pics, the 2-time Grammy winner appeared to get caught with his fly open as he played a round.
He was reportedly seen sipping some IPAs beforehand ... which would certainly explain his need for immediate relief. As every golfer knows, there aren't a whole lot of porta-potties on the fairways of most courses.
The Biebs is an avid golfer with a rumored handicap of 10.2, according to AthlonSports.com, which is really good for an amateur.
This comes after Bieber helped a stranded driver in a video posted earlier this month.
"I think Justin Bieber just stopped to help me," the man said in the self-recorded clip. "Are you Justin Bieber?" he asked.
JB confirmed it was him, dapping the guy up.
From Good Samaritan to golf whiz-ard ... quite the week in Bieberland!