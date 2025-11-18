Late KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley's Famous Les Paul Hitting Auction Block

Ace Frehley may have recently died ... but his musical spirit is very much alive as one of his famous guitars is set to go on the auction block.

The legendary Kiss axman owned and signed the Sunburst Gibson Les Paul Smoking Guitar, which is one of several instruments being sold at the online auction presented by GottaHaveRockandRoll.com. The bidding will start Wednesday with a minimum bid of $100,000 for a piece of Ace history.

Remember ... the guitar features modifications for Ace's memorable "Smoking" effect that mesmerized crowds while he played onstage during his electric performances.

Ace strummed the guitar all throughout Kiss' 1998-1999 "Psycho Circus" tour and the band's 2000-2001 "Farewell Tour." In other words, this guitar is iconic!

As we first reported ... Ace was taken off life support on October 16 after he fell inside a New Jersey music studio and suffered a brain bleed.