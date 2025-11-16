KISS Remembers Ace Frehley During First Concert Since His Passing

KISS took the stage for the first time since Ace Frehley's untimely death Friday ... and the legendary guitarist was sorely missed.

The band paid tribute to their fallen brother during their KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas event over the weekend, with a beautiful moment of silence to reflect on what he meant to them.

Paul Stanley said, "We certainly had differences but that's what family is about."

The crowd solemnly raised candles in remembrance of the icon before ending the moment of silence and breaking out into a chant of "Ace, Ace, Ace!" to celebrate the impact he had on their lives.

Ace was a founding member of the group in 1973, but left in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 before leaving for good in 2002.

As you know ... Ace passed away Oct 16 as a result of blunt trauma to the head due to a fall.

According to the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner's report ... Ace suffered a fracture to the back of his skull, a subdural hematoma -- a collection of blood formed between the brain's protective outer layer and the brain itself -- and a stroke. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

He was 74.