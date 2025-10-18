Paul Stanley Grabs Package in L.A. Days After Ace Frehley's Death

Paul Stanley's back out in the world after the death of his longtime friend and bandmate, Ace Frehley ... running errands in Beverly Hills days after his passing.

The singer-songwriter stepped out on Saturday, holding a FedEx package under his arm while wearing a button-down black shirt and a pair of faded blue jeans.

Stanley kept a pretty neutral expression as he went about his errands ... though he expressed heartfelt condolences earlier this week at the passing KISS' former guitarist.

As you know ... Frehley passed away Thursday after his family made the difficult decision to take him off life support.

Ace suffered a nasty fall in his studio back in September which caused a brain bleed ... and, though his team was initially optimistic he'd be back on tour soon, the injury ultimately proved to be too much.

Paul, and Gene Simmons released a joint statement following Ace's death which reads, "We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

Paul, Gene and Peter Criss have all released individual tributes as well ... with Paul sharing his favorite photo of the pair together.

Ace was 74.