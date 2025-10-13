Paul Stanley Says It's a Miracle Gene Walked Away Unharmed From Car Crash

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul Stanley is opening up about his former KISS bandmate Gene Simmons after last week’s scary Malibu car crash -- telling TMZ it’s a flat-out miracle he walked away unharmed.

TMZ caught up with Paul in L.A. Monday ... and he admits that when Gene lost consciousness while driving down Pacific Coast Highway and crashed his SUV into a parked car in Malibu, he could have been killed -- and it was terrifying for him.

Catch the full clip -- Paul gushes about how well Gene’s doing ... and even spills the lesson he hopes his bandmate took from the whole scare!

At the end of the day, Paul’s concern comes from a good place -- he’s clear they’re always in high spirits and still kicking it together.