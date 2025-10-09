Gene Simmons' Wife Says She Doesn't Want to Drive With Him After Car Crash

Gene Simmons' wife says it's time for him to make some lifestyle changes after his recent car accident ... admitting she doesn’t want to be by his side in the passenger seat anymore.

Shannon Tweed tells TMZ ... after losing consciousness while driving down Pacific Coast Highway and crashing his SUV into a parked car in Malibu this week -- she says, "I'm not driving with him anymore."

While Shannon hasn't told Gene since the crash that it's time to step away from the wheel ... she says she plans on having their kids do her bidding in the coming days.

Apparently, Gene's family suggested he hire a driver a while back, after Shannon says he rammed his car into a brick wall while driving in L.A.'s Benedict Canyon -- but he insisted he was fine.

What's concerning to her this time around ... she says the airbags in Gene's Lincoln Navigator didn't deploy when he crashed into the parked car.

Moving forward ... she says she's fine with short rides, but the freeway is officially off-limits.