Gene Simmons Crashes SUV in Malibu After Fainting Behind the Wheel

Scary moment for Gene Simmons ... he crashed his SUV into a parked car in Malibu after losing consciousness while driving down Pacific Coast Highway.

The KISS rocker crashed his Lincoln Navigator on Tuesday afternoon ... and he reportedly told sheriff's deputies he had passed out or fainted behind the wheel.

Gene's wife Shannon tells TMZ that her husband passed out while driving down PCH. His SUV veered into oncoming traffic and traveled across several lanes before hitting a parked car.

Gene was transported to a hospital but has since been discharged and is recovering at home. Luckily no one was hurt in the accident and Gene is going to be just fine.