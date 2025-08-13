KISS Stars Say They're Grateful for Kennedy Center Honor

KISS will get their flowers at the upcoming Kennedy Center Honors ... and, the band members couldn't be more grateful for the accolade.

Simmons tells TMZ ... “KISS is the embodiment of the American dream. We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honor.”

Stanley adds, "From our earliest days, KISS has embodied the American ideal that all things are possible and that hard work pays off. The prestige of the Kennedy Center Honors cannot be overstated and I accept this on behalf of the long legacy of KISS and all of the band members who helped create our iconic band."

Frehley ruminated on his humble beginnings in the Bronx ... before calling the honor "a dream come true that I never thought would materialize." He adds that he's honored and grateful to be in the superb company of his fellow honorees which include Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor and Michael Crawford.

Play video content Fox News

As we told you ... President Trump -- who served as the chairman of the Kennedy Center -- unveiled the nominees today. He lauded KISS as one of the great rock bands ever, adding it's an honor to present them.

Frehley referred to himself as a "Trump supporter in 2020" while Gene Simmons has praised Trump at times and called him out at others.