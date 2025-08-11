Barack Obama's White House Portrait Location Revealed After Trump Moves Painting

My White House Portrait Made It To The Top!!!

President Trump moved Barack Obama's official portrait at the White House ... and now we know exactly where Obama is hanging out these days.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Obama's portrait is now hung at the top of the set of stairs coming down to the landing/railing overlooking the cross-hall entrance to the White House's East Room.

Trump also moved the official portraits of George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush ... and we're told they are in the same stairwell as Obama's.

Dwight D. Eisenhower's portrait is also in the stairwell, sources say ... and Eisenhower is right below Obama and a few steps above both Bushes.

Obama, Eisenhower and the Bushes, we're told, are all facing west towards the foyer.

It's unclear why the Obama and Bush portraits were moved ... though Trump hasn't always gotten along with Obama or the Bushes.

In recent months, Trump has even alluded to some sort of treasonous plot by Obama to overthrow the government ... though he's provided no evidence to back the claims.