President Trump Announces Sylvester Stallone, KISS as Kennedy Center Honorees

Donald Trump's ready to rock out with Rocky and more stars at this year's Kennedy Center Honors ... 'cause he announced the spotlight's going on KISS and Sylvester Stallone.

The President of the United States -- who was named chairman of the center earlier this year -- announced all five honorees for this year's ceremony Wednesday ... speaking about his friend Stallone at length.

POTUS lauded Stallone for his acting chops ... adding Sly's not the kind of person who looks for public adulation -- but, DJT says Sly was incredibly honored when he called to give him the good news.

Trump also told a story about the first time he saw "First Blood" -- the OG 'Rambo' movie -- and, it sounds like he was totally blown away by the action flick.

Of course, an honor for Sly is basically an honor for Trump's own admin ... since the prez named Stallone a "Special Ambassador" to Hollywood back in January along with Mel Gibson and Jon Voight.

Trump's also bringing rock and roll back to the Kennedy Center ... announcing KISS will be honored, too. Gene Simmons has been publicly critical of the president in the past -- though he's also complimented the guy on occasion.

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley called himself a Trump supporter in 2020, and Paul Stanley has made anti-trans comments in the past -- so, the band seems a bit conservative overall.

George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, and stage and screen star Michael Crawford are also receiving honors.

Tom Cruise declined an offer to be honored, according to the Washington Post, which cited Kennedy Center employees ... Cruise himself did not comment to the Post.

President Trump also joked he always wanted to receive an honor from the prestigious center, but they never called ... though now he's got power as chairman -- so, perhaps next year his face will be unveiled at an event like this.