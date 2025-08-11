Rep. Jasmine Crockett Fires Back at Trump Over Cognitive Exam Challenge

Play video content TMZ.com

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says President Trump's latest attack on her is a warning sign ... she says he either has dementia, or he's just dumb as a rock.

The Democratic Congresswoman from Texas joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and we asked about Trump calling her a very low IQ individual and challenging her to take a cognitive exam.

Crockett says the only one lacking any brain cells here is Trump ... and she rattles off a list of differences between their life achievements -- going jab-for-jab with POTUS, and mixing in some shots at his social media platform.

The Texas Representative says Trump's latest salvo should be concerning for all Americans ... she can't believe anyone takes him seriously, and wonders why Republicans aren't held to the same standard as Democrats.

Crockett unloads on Trump and wonders if it's "Dementia Don" or "Dumb Don" behind the keyboard here ... and she also tells us whether she's willing to take him up on his exam offer.