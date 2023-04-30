KISS's Paul Stanley Speaks Out Against Gender Reassignment for Kids

Paul Stanley says we're confusing our kids by teaching them about gender identity and sexuality at too young of an age -- which he thinks is dangerous, and not to be trifled with.

The KISS rocker took to Twitter Sunday with an unprompted statement about this topic -- a culture war hot-button issue that has largely consumed the country and seems to only be getting more contentious by the day.

He writes, "There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it."

PS adds, "There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing."

Lastly, "With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad."