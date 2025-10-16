Gene Simmons Car Crash Aftermath Video Shows SUV Smashed Into Truck in Malibu

Play video content

Gene Simmons drove headfirst into a parked car in Malibu and it looks like it's lucky he didn't drive off a cliff and into the ocean ... according to video TMZ obtained from his recent car crash.

The KISS rocker's SUV delivered the brunt of the damage to a truck that was parked along Pacific Coast Highway ... as you can see, the truck's hood is bent and crumpled, while Gene's Lincoln Navigator looks mostly unharmed.

Gene's wife Shannon told us her husband fainted behind the wheel and drifted across a couple lanes of traffic before crashing into a parked car ... and based on what's in the aftermath video, it looks like Gene would have gone over the bluff, onto the beach and possibly into the ocean if he didn't hit this truck.

Paul Stanley told us it was a miracle Gene survived ... and Gene's wife says she doesn't want to drive with him ever again.

The airbags didn't deploy ... but somehow Gene didn't get a scratch on him, even though paramedics showed up with a stretcher.

According to Shannon, Gene hates to drink water and was put on a new medication recently and was dehydrated, which is what caused him to pass out while driving.