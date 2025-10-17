KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Recently Said Psychic Predicted He'd Live to 100

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was riding high on optimism earlier this year ... thanks to a psychic who swore he’d be shredding till he hit the big 1-0-0.

Back in March this year, Ace was all smiles talking about his comeback following a nasty arm injury ... in an interview with New Jersey newspaper The Aquarian, he said, "I just spoke to a psychic. She goes, 'Ace, you’re going to live to be a hundred.' So I said, 'No problem!'"

In the interview, Ace also gave props to his family tree ... bragging about the great genes that kept his dad going to 96, his mom to 86, and his sister to 99 ... so he was clearly thrilled to be following suit.

Of course, the psychic’s prediction didn’t pan out ... Ace died Thursday after being hospitalized with a brain bleed and placed on life support ... his family ultimately made the heartbreaking call to remove his ventilator.

We broke the story... Ace suffered the bleed following a bad fall in the studio a couple of weeks back.

He now holds a bittersweet place in rock history as the first original member of KISS to pass.

Ace was 74.