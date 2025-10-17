Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Recently Said Psychic Predicted He'd Live to 100

Ace Frehley Rockin' To 100?!? Psychic's Prediction Off by a Couple Decades

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ace Frehley main getty
Getty

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was riding high on optimism earlier this year ... thanks to a psychic who swore he’d be shredding till he hit the big 1-0-0.

Back in March this year, Ace was all smiles talking about his comeback following a nasty arm injury ... in an interview with New Jersey newspaper The Aquarian, he said, "I just spoke to a psychic. She goes, 'Ace, you’re going to live to be a hundred.' So I said, 'No problem!'"

Ace Frehley sub getty swipe
Getty

In the interview, Ace also gave props to his family tree ... bragging about the great genes that kept his dad going to 96, his mom to 86, and his sister to 99 ... so he was clearly thrilled to be following suit.

ace frehley performing getty 3
Getty

Of course, the psychic’s prediction didn’t pan out ... Ace died Thursday after being hospitalized with a brain bleed and placed on life support ... his family ultimately made the heartbreaking call to remove his ventilator.

Ace Frehley sub getty swipe 2
Getty

We broke the story... Ace suffered the bleed following a bad fall in the studio a couple of weeks back.

Ace-Frehley-sub-getty-1
Getty

He now holds a bittersweet place in rock history as the first original member of KISS to pass.

Ace was 74.

RIP

Related articles