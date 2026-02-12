Ukrainian Olympian Pulled From Competition Over Controversial War Tribute Helmet

Ukraine skeleton star Vladyslav Heraskevych won’t be sliding for Olympic gold this year ... because officials have benched him over a helmet honoring Ukrainian athletes killed in the war -- and now the decision is sparking a global firestorm.

The Ukrainian Olympian -- widely seen as a legit medal threat -- was disqualified from competing after refusing to ditch a custom helmet featuring tributes to more than 20 fallen Ukrainian athletes and coaches who died during Russia’s invasion.

Olympic officials say the tribute crossed a line.

The International Olympic Committee ruled the helmet violated its strict ban on political messaging during competition -- a policy designed to keep the Games neutral and focused purely on sport.

The IOC says it tried to work out a middle ground … offering to let Heraskevych wear a black armband during races and display the helmet outside the competition zone.

But Heraskevych wasn’t budging.

The 26-year-old reportedly pushed to keep the helmet in competition, arguing it wasn’t politics -- it was remembrance. When he stuck to his stance, Olympic officials pulled him from the event entirely.

The IOC said the decision was made “with regret,” emphasizing the rule applies to all athletes regardless of the message or cause. Officials also noted Heraskevych is still allowed to stay in the Olympic Village despite the disqualification.

The ruling has ignited serious backlash -- especially in Ukraine, where leaders and athletes are blasting the IOC for what they see as silencing wartime tributes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed the move ... calling it a slap in the face to athletes connected to the Olympic movement who’ve lost their lives.

Heraskevych, meanwhile, isn’t backing down publicly and is expected to challenge the decision legally.

The controversy also reignites a long-running Olympic debate: Should athletes be allowed to use the global stage to speak on world issues … or should the Games stay apolitical?