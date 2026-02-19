Myles Garrett Reads Poem He Wrote Chloe Kim, Olympian Says She Cried

Myles Garrett is a terror on the football field, but his Olympian girlfriend Chloe Kim just proved he's super sweet away from the gridiron ... the NFL's sack leader writes poetry.

The Team USA snowboarder was with the Cleveland Browns star for his interview with Sports Illustrated this week, when the interviewer put him on the spot, asking Garrett to recite a line of his poetry.

Kim handed over her phone, and Garrett read a poem he wrote for her.

"You enrapture fools to kings, and exist without a peer," Garrett said, "put on this Earth for many things, but our love is why you're here."

Kim said the poem was sweet ... and admitted that it brought her to tears when she read it.

Love is clearly in the air for the couple, who went public with their relationship in November 2025, after several months of dating rumors swirling.

Chloe and Myles have been a mainstay at each others sportin events over the months ... with Kim, 25, being spotted on the sideleines of Browns game, including a viral moment where the two shared a kiss before a game.

CK also watched MG make history this season, setting a new league record with 23 sacks.

Chloe Kim’s dad’s reaction when she and Myles Garrett kiss. 😭 pic.twitter.com/B8IdZ4Aghv @InsaneMango_

Garrett, 30, also showed up for Kim, attending the Winter Olympics to watch his girl win the silver medal ... after scoring 88.00 on a run that featured a backside 720 and an inverted 540 finish.