Kerri Kenney-Silver Says Pink Was Born to Host Talk Show Amid NBC Rumors

Actress and comedian Kerri Kenney-Silver tells us Pink would be a great replacement for Kelly Clarkson in NBC's impending daytime TV talk show vacancy ... as long as the singer wants to do it.

Kerri's been best friends with Pink for years ... and when we caught Kerri at LAX yesterday, she gushed, "I think she can do anything!" According to Kerri, Pink is "born for that kind of thing."

Watch the clip ... Kerri details how Pink is just a regular person, and how she'd be ideal for the soon-to-be-open gig.

As we reported ... "The Kelly Clarkson Show" staff has been getting to know Pink as she's been guest-hosting the show, and NBC's been taking a "hard look" at who can fill Kelly's shoes.

Sources connected to the show say the staff is crossing their fingers for NBC to send Pink an offer.