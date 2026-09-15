Ed Sheeran Says It Wasn't His Decision To Kick Macklemore off Tour

Ed Sheeran is breaking his silence after Macklemore called him out for kicking him off his tour ... and he says he's not to blame because he didn't make the final call.

The singer took to social media Tuesday, writing, "I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy."

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Ed said Macklemore asked him to be a part of the tour, and he agreed because he respects “him as an artist.” He said he allows his opening acts to play their own setlist.

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He explained that after Macklemore made his pro-Palestine comments at his shows in New Jersey … he was contacted by the owners of venues he is set to play with Macklemore.

Ed said he spoke to the venues and promoters, but they were firm in not allowing Macklemore to perform at their stadiums

"One of these people was Robert Kraft. I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venues' and promoters' decision was final," he said.

Ed said the final decision was not his. He said Macklemore's contract is with the promoter, not him. The singer also claimed he did not want to leave the crew and other musicians without a job if he scrapped the shows.

Ed said he has always used his platform and music to bring people from all backgrounds and cultures together ... and said he is not complicit. He admitted he is not vocal about the Gaza situation, stating, "I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care."

He claimed he does not speak about politics because his fans are young and of all backgrounds.

He added, "If we focus on shouting the loudest, nothing will ever change.”