Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' Cremation Funded by 'Anonymous Donor'

Thomas Matthew Crooks -- the 20-year-old would-be assassin who shot Donald Trump in the ear -- was cremated just days after he died ... and it appears an unknown individual stepped up to cover the cost.

Documents released to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, and obtained by the New York Post, reveal an "anonymous donor paid for cremation."

According to the NYP, this note appears at the end of an interview with Crooks' dad. Docs also indicate Crooks' dad said he was "retired" while his mother was on leave from work, which may explain why someone else stepped in to cover the high costs.

As you know ... Crooks took the near-fatal shot at Trump while he was running for president in 2024 at a campaign rally in Butler, PA.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump May Have Been Shot and Injured at Pennsylvania Rally

Crooks killed one person -- former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore -- during the Pennsylvania rally and critically injured two others, both of whom survived, in addition to clipping Trump's ear.

The shooter was killed by security personnel shortly after firing on the crowd.

Just days after the shooting, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down from her position following criticism of security lapses at the event.