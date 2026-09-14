Taylor Swift Spotted at Chiefs Game to Cheer on Husband Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium ... and once again, all eyes are on the stands as she cheers on her husband, Travis Kelce.

Swift was spotted at Monday night's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos, marking her return to Arrowhead as Kelce kicks off his 14th NFL season.

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNF



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The newly wed wifey was spotted sitting in next to actor Tom Cruise in her usual signature seat ... looking down and locked in on her hubby as he works the field.

The superstar's appearance comes just over two months after she and Kelce tied the knot in a star-studded July wedding in New York City ... and we first reported Cruise was in attendance.

It's Kelce's first regular-season game since the wedding ... and the Chiefs' 2026 season opener.

For Kelce, meanwhile, it's the beginning of what could be a pivotal season. The 36-year-old tight end recently signed a new three-year contract with Kansas City, while questions about his eventual retirement continue to swirl.

The game also marks a major comeback for Patrick Mahomes, who's returning after recovering from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season.