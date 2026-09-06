Nikki Glaser Almost Stole From Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding, Spills Details

Play video content Video: Nikki Glaser Admits She Nearly Stole From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Nikki Glaser is spilling some wild details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding ... including how she spent 12 hours completely off the grid and nearly stole a piece of the wedding cake.

TMZ obtained audio from Nikki’s Caesars Palace Las Vegas residency, where the comedian addressed our previous report saying she was invited to the celebrity couple’s wedding. Nikki coyly joked she couldn't legally confirm she attended ... before making it pretty clear she was there.

The self-described massive Swiftie said she was stunned to receive the invitation and was required to keep the event secret -- joking about details of the coveted invite, adding a grim tie to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

She also says guests also had to surrender their phones, leaving Nikki unreachable for about 12 hours. The famed comedian said it was the “best night” of her life as a Swift fan but joked she had no photos to prove she was there.

And then came the cake ... Nikki said she spotted a Travis cake topper and nearly slipped it into her purse as a souvenir -- but joked that the topper was actually Tom Cruise, who is famously 5'7".