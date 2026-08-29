Taylor Swift Donates $50K to Random GoFundMe For Mom Hit By Car

Taylor Swift sent $50K to a Connecticut mom's GoFundMe after she was struck by a car ... TMZ can confirm.

Ashley Taunton got a surprise beyond her "Wildest Dreams" when she saw TS pop into her crowdfunding campaign with a cool $50K donation and a message wishing her and her family well.

According to the fundraiser, Ashley pulled over during a rainstorm to help a car involved in an accident on the side of the road ... only to be struck by another car that hydroplaned towards her and the driver she was attempting to help.

Ashley, a mom of 3, has already undergone 2 surgeries for her injuries and says she still has a long road of recovery ahead ... sounds like Tay's contribution to her "Wi$h Li$t" will help her greatly as she heals.

As you know ... Taylor is no stranger to a charitable donation -- she and her new hubby Travis Kelce donated $26 Million to 20 different charities ahead of their wedding heard 'round the world this summer.

Play video content Video: Dolly Parton Thanks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Donation to her Charity IG/@dollyparton

Among the lucky recipients was the late legend Dolly Parton's Imagination Library ... T & T ponied up $2 Million for her literacy program that provides free books to children -- and they got a personalized thank you from the country queen who passed away Tuesday at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer.