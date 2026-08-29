Dolly Parton Cover Song Causes Bad Wolves Guitarist AJ Rebollo To Quit Band

Bad Wolves guitarist AJ Rebollo has quit the heavy metal band -- and it's all because of the death of Dolly Parton and a cover tune of her 1973 hit, "Jolene."

On Friday, AJ posted an Instagram message explaining his rationale for exiting the group after 2 years. He says it boils down to what he claims is "ill intent" on the part of the record label, Better Noise Music, for releasing the group's "Jolene" cover song only days after Dolly died after a brief battle with cancer in a Tennessee hospital.

AJ says Dolly was supposed to add vocals to Bad Wolves' heavy metal version of "Jolene," but Dolly's death Tuesday prevented her voice from being included.

As a result, AJ and his bandmates wanted to kill the project since Dolly could no longer work with them, but the record label released the song anyway despite pushback from Bad Wolves.

AJ says that even though the label is making a donation to Dolly's Imagination Library using some of the proceeds from the cover tune, he "can’t help but feel there is ill intent behind the decision to release the song."