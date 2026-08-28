Dolly Parton's Loved Ones Gather at Nashville Burial Site

Dolly Parton's loved ones are gathering to say their final goodbyes ... coming together at the country legend's Nashville burial site just days after her death.

Family members gathered Friday morning at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, where Dolly will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Carl Dean, according to Page Six.

As we told you ... the burial site is already prepared for Dolly ... with her name appearing alongside Carl's on a bronze headstone depicting a scenic Tennessee landscape.

The final resting place reunites Dolly with the man she was married to for 58 years before his death in March 2025.

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Dolly's nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver, was reportedly among those at the emotional gathering and helped coordinate the family's visit -- he announced her death Tuesday in a video posted to her social media.

As we reported ... Dolly died at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville when she passed.

Dolly's death came as a shock even to people close to her who knew she'd been dealing with health problems.