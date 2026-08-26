Dolly Parton Fans Push to Rename Nashville Airport After Her

Dolly Parton fans are pushing to honor the country singer in a huge way following her death by renaming Nashville International Airport after her.

A Change.org petition calling for the airport to become "Dolly Parton International Airport" has now passed 100K signatures ... gaining more than 50K supporters in the day since Dolly died Tuesday at 80.

The petition was launched in January 2025 and had been sitting at around 53K signatures before news of Dolly's death ignited a massive new push.

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Sheryl Crow is all for it too ... saying during a Katie Couric Instagram Live Stream that renaming the airport after Dolly is a no brainer. Tennessee State Representative Todd Warner also says he plans to introduce legislation seeking the change.

It would be a major hometown tribute ... Dolly was born near Knoxville, became a music superstar in Nashville and spent much of her life there.

As we first reported, Dolly's inner circle scrambled to bring close family and friends to Nashville after her health took a dire turn over the weekend. Those close to her initially hoped she would recover and be released, as she had after prior health setbacks, but the situation became increasingly serious.