Miley Cyrus Spoke About Dolly Parton's Death Date Being 'Important' Before Her Passing

Update

9:55 AM PT -- Miley Cyrus just posted about the death of her godmother, Dolly Parton.

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Dolly Parton, fans have noticed she died on a day that her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, previously said was "important" to her.

Miley made the revelation during her 2023 ABC special "Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" ... explaining that August 25 has significance to her personally and professionally, which is why she released her 2023 single "Used to be Young" on the date.

Play video content Video: Miley Cyrus Called Dolly Parton’s Death Date “Important” Before Her Passing Radical Media

But there are plenty of other connections. She released her career-transforming hit "Wrecking Ball" on August 25, 2013 and gave her iconic and controversial 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance the same day.

It's also the date her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth confirmed they broke up for the first time back in 2010.

August 25 is the day Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was born.

Numerically, August 25 is 8/25 ... and Dolly's "Jolene" album is 25 minutes and 8 seconds long. The album's single, "Jolene," is now at the top of the Apple Music charts.

Miley has not yet publicly paid tribute to the country music icon ... but Billy remembered Dolly by recalling the moment he apologized to her that tabloids were reporting they were enthralled in an affair decades back.

Billy said she replied in true Dolly fashion ... "Honey, this trash sells records!"

As we reported, Dolly died Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer and ongoing kidney and autoimmune issues. She was admitted to the hospital Friday morning.